The VP & CFO of Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & CFO of Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH), Patrick Fogarty, bought shares of PKOH for $34K.

This is Fogarty’s first Buy trade following 14 Sell transactions. In addition to Patrick Fogarty, 4 other PKOH executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $38.77 and a one-year low of $10.78. Currently, Park-Ohio Holdings has an average volume of 52.87K. PKOH’s market cap is $202 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.90.

The insider sentiment on Park-Ohio Holdings has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider's proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components. The Assembly Components segment manufactures cast aluminum components, automotive and industrial rubber and thermoplastic products, fuel filler and hydraulic assemblies for automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, heavy duty truck and marine equipment industries. It also provides value-added services such as design and engineering, machining and assembly. The Engineered Products segment operates a diverse group of niche manufacturing businesses that design and manufacture a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.