The VP & CFO of Olin (OLN) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & CFO of Olin (OLN), Todd A. Slater, bought shares of OLN for $254.8K.

Following this transaction Todd A. Slater’s holding in the company was increased by 17.31% to a total of $1.71 million.

The company has a one-year high of $27.32 and a one-year low of $15.38. OLN’s market cap is $2.85B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.81.

Three different firms, including Alembic Global and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Olin has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester.