The VP & CFO of Olin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP & CFO of Olin (OLN), Todd A. Slater, exercised options to sell 13,000 OLN shares at $18.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $288.1K.

Following Todd A. Slater’s last OLN Sell transaction on January 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.1%. This is Slater’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $8.76.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, reflecting a 0.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $462.2K worth of OLN shares and purchased $1.16M worth of OLN shares. The insider sentiment on Olin has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. . The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.