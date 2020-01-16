The VP & CFO of Neogen is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP & CFO of Neogen (NEOG), Steven Quinlan, exercised options to sell 8,031 NEOG shares at $35.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $559.4K.

Following Steven Quinlan’s last NEOG Sell transaction on October 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Steven Quinlan, one other NEOG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Neogen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108 million and quarterly net profit of $16.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a net profit of $16.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.83 and a one-year low of $50.60. NEOG’s market cap is $3.67B and the company has a P/E ratio of 61.20.

The insider sentiment on Neogen has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations.