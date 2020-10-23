The VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT (AXTI), Gary Fischer, exercised options to buy 104,386 AXTI shares at $2.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $236.1K.

Following this transaction Gary Fischer’s holding in the company was increased by 65.19% to a total of $1.76 million.

The company has a one-year high of $6.81 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 241.87K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.53, reflecting a -31.4% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley Financial and BWS Financial, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $291.8K worth of AXTI shares and purchased $236.1K worth of AXTI shares. The insider sentiment on AXT has been neutral according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gary Fischer's trades have generated a 7.8% average return based on past transactions.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.