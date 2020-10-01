The VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT (AXTI) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT (AXTI), Gary Fischer, sold shares of AXTI for $210.1K.

Following Gary Fischer’s last AXTI Sell transaction on February 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.6%. In addition to Gary Fischer, one other AXTI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, AXT has an average volume of 808.86K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.53, reflecting a -25.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $240.1K worth of AXTI shares and purchased $261.6K worth of AXTI shares. The insider sentiment on AXT has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.