The VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT (AXTI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT (AXTI), Gary Fischer, sold shares of AXTI for $81.78K.

In addition to Gary Fischer, one other AXTI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.74 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 138.83K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.53, reflecting a -27.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on AXT has been neutral according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.