The VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT (AXTI) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary of AXT (AXTI), Gary Fischer, bought shares of AXTI for $229K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Fischer’s holding in the company by 74.7% to a total of $811.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $2.72. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 230.66K.

Starting in October 2019, AXTI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.