The VP, CFO and Asst Secretary of Landstar System (LSTR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, CFO and Asst Secretary of Landstar System (LSTR), Kevin Stout, sold shares of LSTR for $1.3M.

Following Kevin Stout’s last LSTR Sell transaction on February 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.3%. In addition to Kevin Stout, 2 other LSTR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Landstar System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $61.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $53.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $139.99 and a one-year low of $85.30. Currently, Landstar System has an average volume of 374.17K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $126.22, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Landstar System has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

