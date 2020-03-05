The VP & CAO of Nisource (NI) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP & CAO of Nisource (NI), Joseph Mulpas, sold shares of NI for $375.2K.

Following Joseph Mulpas’ last NI Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.2%. In addition to Joseph Mulpas, 2 other NI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

NI’s market cap is $11.41B and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.84. The company has a one-year high of $30.67 and a one-year low of $25.94.

The insider sentiment on Nisource has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Mulpas' trades have generated a -2.2% average return based on past transactions.

NiSource, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations.

