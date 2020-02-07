The VP & CAO of Ebay is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP & CAO of Ebay (EBAY), Brian Doerger, exercised options to sell 3,141 EBAY shares at $22.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $115.9K. The options were close to expired and Brian Doerger disposed stocks.

In addition to Brian Doerger, one other EBAY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $33.53. EBAY’s market cap is $30.25B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.22. Currently, Ebay has an average volume of 12.45M.

EBAY is a controversial stock, with 7 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Three different firms, including Jefferies and Mizuho Securities, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ebay has been negative according to 96 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub.