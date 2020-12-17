The VP & CAO of Cerner is Exercising Options

On December 15 it was reported that the VP & CAO of Cerner (CERN), Michael Battaglioli, exercised options to sell 2,960 CERN shares at $62.94 a share, for a total transaction value of $221.9K.

Following Michael Battaglioli’s last CERN Sell transaction on May 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.9%. In addition to Michael Battaglioli, 2 other CERN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.90 and a one-year low of $53.08. CERN’s market cap is $22.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.61.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.29, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.57M worth of CERN shares and purchased $1.05M worth of CERN shares. The insider sentiment on Cerner has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation & training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded by Neal L. Patterson, Clifford W. Illig and Paul N. Gorup in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, MO.