The VP, CAO, Controller of Ally Financial (ALLY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, CAO, Controller of Ally Financial (ALLY), David Debrunner, sold shares of ALLY for $693.2K.

Following David Debrunner’s last ALLY Sell transaction on February 02, 2016, the stock climbed by 16.0%. In addition to David Debrunner, one other ALLY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $33.34 and a one-year low of $10.22. ALLY’s market cap is $11.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.67, reflecting a -9.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ally Financial has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to mostly United States based middle market companies focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans typically used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

