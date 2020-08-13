The VP Business Management of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) is Buying Shares

On August 11, the VP Business Management of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), Ellie Bruce, bought shares of HCCI for $24.96K.

This recent transaction increases Ellie Bruce’s holding in the company by 1.94% to a total of $1.32 million.

The company has a one-year high of $32.58 and a one-year low of $11.30. Currently, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average volume of 38.24K. HCCI’s market cap is $376 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 56.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33, reflecting a -15.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Heritage-Crystal Clean has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.