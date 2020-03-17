The VP BD of Mercer International (MERC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP BD of Mercer International (MERC), Wolfram Ridder, bought shares of MERC for $75.2K.

Following this transaction Wolfram Ridder’s holding in the company was increased by 16.62% to a total of $534K. This is Ridder’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.74 and a one-year low of $6.46. Currently, Mercer International has an average volume of 304.25K.

The insider sentiment on Mercer International has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wolfram Ridder’s trades have generated a -7.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills.