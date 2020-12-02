The VP Astronics Advanced Electron of Astronics (ATRO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP Astronics Advanced Electron of Astronics (ATRO), Mark Peabody, bought shares of ATRO for $138.3K.

Following this transaction Mark Peabody’s holding in the company was increased by 94.43% to a total of $2.38 million. In addition to Mark Peabody, 2 other ATRO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.34 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, Astronics has an average volume of 379.45K. ATRO’s market cap is $387 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, reflecting a -17.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $47.59K worth of ATRO shares and purchased $430.7K worth of ATRO shares. The insider sentiment on Astronics has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains communications and weapons test systems and training and simulation devices for military applications. The firm’s products and solutions include Aircraft Data Systems, Aircraft Electrical Power Systems, Airfield Lighting, Custom Design & Manufacturing, Emergency Systems, Enhanced Vision Systems, IFC Antennas and Radome Systems, Inflight Entertainment System Hardware, Interiors & Structures, Lighting Systems, Seat Actuation Systems, Simulation & Training, Systems Certification, Test & Measurement and VIP IFEC & CMS Systems. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.