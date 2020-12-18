The Vice-President & Treasurer of Methanex (MEOH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President & Treasurer of Methanex (MEOH), Sarah Boon, sold shares of MEOH for $110.2K.

In addition to Sarah Boon, 10 other MEOH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $44.80 and a one-year low of $9.00. MEOH’s market cap is $3.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -27.40. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 274.42K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00, reflecting a 4.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Methanex has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.