The Vice-President of Vaalco Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President of Vaalco Energy (EGY), David Desautels, exercised options to sell 3,273 EGY shares for a total transaction value of $2,683.

Currently, Vaalco Energy has an average volume of 247.96K. The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.70.

David Desautels' trades have generated a 36.3% average return based on past transactions.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.