The Vice-President of Technical Services of Lundin Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Technical Services of Lundin Mining (LUNMF), Stephen Trelawney Gatley, exercised options to sell 44,000 LUNMF shares for a total transaction value of $295.7K.

In addition to Stephen Trelawney Gatley, 2 other LUNMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 37.06K. The company has a one-year high of $6.34 and a one-year low of $2.82.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.55, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Mining has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephen Trelawney Gatley's trades have generated a 2.6% average return based on past transactions.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.