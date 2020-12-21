The Vice-President of Operations of Paramount Resources (PRMRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Operations of Paramount Resources (PRMRF), David Blake Reid, bought shares of PRMRF for $5,750.

This recent transaction increases David Blake Reid’s holding in the company by 26% to a total of $66.67K. Over the last month, David Blake Reid has reported another 4 Buy trades on PRMRF for a total of $108.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $0.58.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $3.28, reflecting a 14.3% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $158.4K worth of PRMRF shares and purchased $35.4K worth of PRMRF shares. The insider sentiment on Paramount Resources has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.