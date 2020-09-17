The Vice-President of Operations of Enerplus (ERF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Operations of Enerplus (ERF), Terry Scott Eichinger, bought shares of ERF for $20.24K.

This recent transaction increases Terry Scott Eichinger’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $125.8K. In addition to Terry Scott Eichinger, 2 other ERF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $8.43 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 125.19K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.79, reflecting a -46.7% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Enerplus has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.