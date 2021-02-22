The Vice-President of Operations of Empower Clinics (EPWCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Operations of Empower Clinics (EPWCF), Andrea Klein, sold shares of EPWCF for $2.54M.

In addition to Andrea Klein, 2 other EPWCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

EPWCF’s market cap is $263 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -35.10. The company has a one-year high of $1.42 and a one-year low of $0.01.

The insider sentiment on Empower Clinics has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Empower Clinics, Inc. engages in operating network of physician staffed medical cannabis clinics, which focuses on enabling patients to improve and protect their health. The company was founded on Feburary 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.