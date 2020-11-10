The Vice-President of Legal & General Counsel of Canadian Natural (CNQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Legal & General Counsel of Canadian Natural (CNQ), Paul Martin Mendes, sold shares of CNQ for $125.5K.

In addition to Paul Martin Mendes, one other CNQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $32.79 and a one-year low of $6.71.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.75, reflecting a -23.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been neutral according to 173 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.