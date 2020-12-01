The Vice-President of Investor Relations of Vermilion Energy (VET) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Investor Relations of Vermilion Energy (VET), Kyle Preston, sold shares of VET for $52.2K.

Following Kyle Preston’s last VET Sell transaction on October 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to Kyle Preston, 2 other VET executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $16.89 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.31, reflecting a -0.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Vermilion Energy has been negative according to 159 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.