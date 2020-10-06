The Vice-President of Investor Relations of Vermilion Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Investor Relations of Vermilion Energy (VET), Kyle Preston, exercised options to sell 2,720 VET shares for a total transaction value of $8,078.

Following this transaction Kyle Preston’s holding in the company was decreased by 5% to a total of $124.8K. In addition to Kyle Preston, one other VET executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $16.89 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $5.49, reflecting a -51.9% downside.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.