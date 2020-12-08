The Vice-President of Investor Relations of CAE is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Investor Relations of CAE (CAE), Andrew Arnovitz, exercised options to sell 36,525 CAE shares for a total transaction value of $1.21M.

The company has a one-year high of $31.56 and a one-year low of $9.80. Currently, CAE has an average volume of 41.66K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.69, reflecting a -2.3% downside.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a complete range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment includes training systems integrator for defence forces across the air, land and naval domains, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators, audiovisual solutions, and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defence organizations. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick on March 17, 1947 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.