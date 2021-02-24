The Vice-President of Human Resources of Novanta is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Human Resources of Novanta (NOVT), Brian S Young, exercised options to sell 528 NOVT shares for a total transaction value of $73.14K.

Following Brian S Young’s last NOVT Sell transaction on January 06, 2021, the stock climbed by 9.8%. Following this transaction Brian S Young’s holding in the company was decreased by 6% to a total of $1.6 million.

The company has a one-year high of $146.16 and a one-year low of $66.44. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 227.31. Currently, Novanta has an average volume of 37.24K.

The insider sentiment on Novanta has been negative according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.