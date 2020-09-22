The Vice-President of Human Resources of Eldorado Gold (EGO) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Human Resources of Eldorado Gold (EGO), Lisa Marie Ower, sold shares of EGO for $9,350.

Following Lisa Marie Ower’s last EGO Sell transaction on March 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.6%.

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $256 million and quarterly net profit of $45.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a net profit of $12.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.20 and a one-year low of $4.60.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.28, reflecting a -19.1% downside.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.