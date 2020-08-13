The Vice-President of Human Resources of Badger Daylighting (BADFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President of Human Resources of Badger Daylighting (BADFF), Tracey Wallace, sold shares of BADFF for $34.04K.

This is Wallace’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $33.53 and a one-year low of $12.90.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.64, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Badger Daylighting has been neutral according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tracey Wallace's trades have generated a 29.3% average return based on past transactions.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. engages in the provision of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its market includes utilities, petroleum, construction, and general industrial. The Utilities market comprises of electrical, natural gas, and municipal and related infrastructure. The Petroleum market covers oil and gas exploration and production related; oil and gas facility and industrial related, and oil and gas pipeline and infrastructure. The Construction market consists of building construction, maintenance and repair inclusive of commercial, residential, university and educational, and government buildings. The General Industrial market focuses on industrial, transportation, telecom, and engineering. It operates through the United States, and Canada segments. The company was founded on January 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.