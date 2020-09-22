The Vice-President of Corporate Affairs of Taseko Mines (TGB) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Corporate Affairs of Taseko Mines (TGB), Brian Battison, sold shares of TGB for $168K.

In addition to Brian Battison, 2 other TGB executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Brian Battison’s last TGB Sell transaction on April 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and quarterly net profit of $18.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.01 million. Currently, Taseko Mines has an average volume of 649.20K. The company has a one-year high of $1.34 and a one-year low of $0.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.86, reflecting a 41.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Taseko Mines has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brian Battison’s trades have generated a 64.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.