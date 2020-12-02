The Vice-President of Communications of Novagold Resources New is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President of Communications of Novagold Resources New (NG), Melanie Hennessey, exercised options to sell 11,663 NG shares for a total transaction value of $151.6K.

In addition to Melanie Hennessey, 9 other NG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Melanie Hennessey’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $5.71 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.85 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Novagold Resources New has an average volume of 550.58K. NG’s market cap is $3.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -90.50.

The insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been negative according to 296 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Melanie Hennessey’s trades have generated a -31.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NovaGold Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered Vancouver, Canada.