The Vice-President of Business Development of Loncor Resources (LONCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President of Business Development of Loncor Resources (LONCF), John Kenneth Barker, bought shares of LONCF for $34.63K.

Following this transaction John Kenneth Barker’s holding in the company was increased by 161% to a total of $43.51K.

Currently, Loncor Resources has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.66 and a one-year low of $0.22.

The insider sentiment on Loncor Resources has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Loncor Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.