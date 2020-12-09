The Vice-President of Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF), Martin Hans Schweizer, sold shares of BUROF for $12.2K.

Currently, Burcon Nutrascience has an average volume of 72.76K. BUROF’s market cap is $249 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 667.00. The company has a one-year high of $2.47 and a one-year low of $0.42.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. engages in the development of valuable plant-based proteins. It also develops a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The firm’s products include CLARISOY, Peazazz, Canola proteins, and Cannabis. Burcon NutraScience was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.