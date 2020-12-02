The Vice-President of Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President of Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF), Eric Edward Caba, bought shares of BCEKF for $67.59K.

Currently, Bear Creek Mining has an average volume of 84.46K. BCEKF’s market cap is $269 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -19.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.45K worth of BCEKF shares and purchased $67.59K worth of BCEKF shares. The insider sentiment on Bear Creek Mining has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio include Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.