The Vice-President Finance of Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President Finance of Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF), Curtis Randall Feltner, bought shares of PZRIF for $17.16K.

This recent transaction increases Curtis Randall Feltner’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $341.6K.

PZRIF’s market cap is $159 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a one-year high of $7.80 and a one-year low of $4.13. Currently, Pizza Pizza Royalty has an average volume of .

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through Canada.