The Vice-President Finance & Controller of Abbott Labs is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President Finance & Controller of Abbott Labs (ABT), Philip P Boudreau, exercised options to sell 937 ABT shares for a total transaction value of $115.3K.

In addition to Philip P Boudreau, 11 other ABT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Abbott Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.05 billion. The company has a one-year high of $128.54 and a one-year low of $61.61. Currently, Abbott Labs has an average volume of 722.07K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.70, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.88M worth of ABT shares and purchased $1.95M worth of ABT shares. The insider sentiment on Abbott Labs has been negative according to 289 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Vascular Products segment trades coronary, endovascular, structural heart, vessel closure, and other medical device products. The Other segment comprises of Abbott Medical Optics. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.