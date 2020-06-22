The Vice-President Exploration of International Prospect Ventures (URANF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Exploration of International Prospect Ventures (URANF), Scott Jobin Bevans, bought shares of URANF for $2,250.

This is Bevans’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:PDM back in March 2018 In addition to Scott Jobin Bevans, 3 other URANF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, International Prospect Ventures has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on International Prospect Ventures has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scott Jobin Bevans’ trades have generated a 63.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Prospect Ventures Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and promoting mineral resource properties and other projects. The company holds an interest in the Porcupine miracle prospect, consisting of more than four mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario. It is also focused on the development of Pilbara gold-the wits end project which comprises of approximately eight staked properties covering an area of approximately 927 kilometers in Southeast of Karratha, Western Australia.