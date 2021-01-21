The Vice-President Exploration of IMPACT Silver is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President Exploration of IMPACT Silver (ISVLF), George Arthur Gorzynski, exercised options to sell 50,000 ISVLF shares for a total transaction value of $45.5K.

This recent transaction decreases George Arthur Gorzynski’s holding in the company by 29% to a total of $238K. This is Gorzynski’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on FWEDF back in April 2020

Based on IMPACT Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.77 million and quarterly net profit of $927.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $202.5K. Currently, IMPACT Silver has an average volume of 304.53K. The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.15.

The insider sentiment on IMPACT Silver has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of silver properties. It produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.