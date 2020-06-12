The Vice-President Exploration of Generation Mining (GENMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Exploration of Generation Mining (GENMF), Rodney Nelson Thomas, bought shares of GENMF for $9,750.

This recent transaction increases Rodney Nelson Thomas’ holding in the company by 6% to a total of $123.8K. In addition to Rodney Nelson Thomas, 3 other GENMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Generation Mining has an average volume of 25.50K. The company has a one-year high of $0.62 and a one-year low of $0.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $250.5K worth of GENMF shares and purchased $38.77K worth of GENMF shares. The insider sentiment on Generation Mining has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Generation Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. Its projects include Marathon Property, Davidson Molybdenum Deposit, Darnley Bay Gravity Anomaly, Alberta Zinc Property, and Kennetcook Zinc. The company was founded on January 11, 2018 and in headquartered in Toronto, Canada.