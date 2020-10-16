The Vice-President Exploration of Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Exploration of Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), David Volkert., bought shares of FSM for $35.46K.

This recent transaction increases David Volkert.’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $622.1K. Following David Volkert.’s last FSM Buy transaction on July 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $7.95 and a one-year low of $1.47.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.19, reflecting a -14.5% downside. Four different firms, including Laurentian Bank of Canada and PI Financial, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $493.9K worth of FSM shares and purchased $35.46K worth of FSM shares. The insider sentiment on Fortuna Silver Mines has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Volkert.'s trades have generated a -35.8% average return based on past transactions.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Bateas, Cuzcatlan, Mansfield, and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment is the development of the Lindero Gold project. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge A. Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.