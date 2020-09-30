The Vice-President Exploration of Canadian Natural (CNQ) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Exploration of Canadian Natural (CNQ), Kendall W Stagg, bought shares of CNQ for $149.7K.

Following Kendall W Stagg’s last CNQ Buy transaction on March 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.0%. This recent transaction increases Kendall W Stagg’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $1.99 million.

Currently, Canadian Natural has an average volume of 265.81K.

Starting in June 2020, CNQ received 22 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.82, reflecting a -32.3% downside. 10 different firms, including Morgan Stanley and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been positive according to 176 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.