The Vice-President Exploration of Alamos Gold (AGI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice-President Exploration of Alamos Gold (AGI), Scott R.G Parsons, sold shares of AGI for $66.22K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $218 million and quarterly net profit of $67.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $17.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $3.34. AGI’s market cap is $3.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.00.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.28, reflecting a -34.2% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AGI with a $20.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Alamos Gold has been positive according to 186 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.