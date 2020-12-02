The Vice-President Engineering of Novagold Resources New is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President Engineering of Novagold Resources New (NG), Richard Williams, exercised options to sell 25,380 NG shares for a total transaction value of $252.8K.

In addition to Richard Williams, 10 other NG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Richard Williams’ holding in the company was decreased by 5% to a total of $7 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.85 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Novagold Resources New has an average volume of 550.51K. NG’s market cap is $3.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -90.50.

The insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been negative according to 296 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NovaGold Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered Vancouver, Canada.