The Vice-President Development of Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Development of Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF), Philip Goudreau, bought shares of PZRIF for $61.11K.

Following this transaction Philip Goudreau’s holding in the company was increased by 165% to a total of $76.17K. Following Philip Goudreau’s last PZRIF Buy transaction on August 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

PZRIF’s market cap is $177 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a one-year high of $7.71 and a one-year low of $4.13.

Starting in April 2020, PZRIF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Philip Goudreau's trades have generated a -6.0% average return based on past transactions.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through Canada.