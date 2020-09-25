The Vice-President & Corporate Secretary of Osisko Mining (OBNNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Corporate Secretary of Osisko Mining (OBNNF), Lili Mance, bought shares of OBNNF for $34.77K.

This recent transaction increases Lili Mance’s holding in the company by 122% to a total of $47.5K.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 376.91K. The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.54, reflecting a -43.2% downside. Starting in November 2019, OBNNF received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Echelon Wealth Partners and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.