The Vice-President Corporate Development of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Corporate Development of Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF), Ronald Handford, bought shares of SXNTF for $84.5K.

This recent transaction increases Ronald Handford’s holding in the company by 96% to a total of $132.5K. In addition to Ronald Handford, 3 other SXNTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Sixty North Gold Mining has an average volume of 44.00K.

The insider sentiment on Sixty North Gold Mining has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is a junior gold development company focused on the Mon Gold Project, located near Yellowknife in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, Canada.