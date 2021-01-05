The Vice-President Corporate Development of African Gold Group (AGGFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President Corporate Development of African Gold Group (AGGFF), Daniyal Baizak, bought shares of AGGFF for $7,000.

Following this transaction Daniyal Baizak’s holding in the company was increased by 14% to a total of $43.84K.

AGGFF’s market cap is $22.35 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10. Currently, African Gold Group has an average volume of 118.63K.

African Gold Group, Inc. is a junior mineral exploration companies engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its gold projects include the Kobada project in Mali; and Madougou in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J. Durante on October 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.