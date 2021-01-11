The Vice-President & Controller of Denison Mines is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President & Controller of Denison Mines (DNN), Michael James Schoonderwoerd, exercised options to sell 20,000 DNN shares for a total transaction value of $19.2K.

In addition to Michael James Schoonderwoerd, one other DNN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.83 and a one-year low of $0.19.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $273.2K worth of DNN shares and purchased $484.3K worth of DNN shares. The insider sentiment on Denison Mines has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. It has interest in McClean Lake uranium mill, Zone and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The company operates through the following segments: Mining, Denison Environmental Services, and Corporate and Other. The Mining segment include depreciation and development cost. The Denison Environmental Services segment involves decommissioning services. The Corporate and Other segment relates to management services. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.