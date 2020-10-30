The Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), Myles R Bosman, bought shares of BIREF for $98.31K.

This recent transaction increases Myles R Bosman’s holding in the company by 29% to a total of $325.1K. In addition to Myles R Bosman, 2 other BIREF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 84.95K. The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $0.40.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.03, reflecting a -33.6% downside. Seven different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in October 2020, BIREF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Birchcliff Energy has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.