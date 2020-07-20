The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) is Buying Shares

On July 17, the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF), Steven Buytels, bought shares of TNEYF for $20.4K.

Following this transaction Steven Buytels’ holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $292.9K. In addition to Steven Buytels, one other TNEYF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.97, reflecting a -35.1% downside. Four different firms, including National Bank and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tamarack Valley Energy has been positive according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven Buytels' trades have generated a 35.4% average return based on past transactions.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.